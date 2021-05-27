Dennis Howard Gillow, age 65, of Lake City, Michigan passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Munson Medical Center following a short illness.
Dennis was born on June 2, 1955 in Cadillac, Michigan to Howard and Eleanor Gillow. After graduating High School he married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Johnston of Manton, Michigan, on April 20, 1974 in Lake City where they raised two beautiful children together. He loved the outdoors and therefore his pursuit of a career led him into the field of construction. He was a 42-year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324. He became a Business Representative in May of 1998. was the Region 4 Director, made Trustee in 2003 and then became Treasurer in 2005. Dennis was 324 through and through. In 2018 he even became President of the Retiree Club. He liked being busy and had 2 side businesses. He was owner of Chippewa Landing Canoe Livery for 12 years and co-owner of the Lake City Car Wash for about 30 years. For enjoyment he loved hunting, fishing, hanging out with friends and spending time with his grandchildren and family.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #300 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3884.
Dennis will be forever remembered by his wife of 47 years, Sandra Gillow, his children: Erik (Celestina) Gillow of Redwood City, CA and Angela (Christopher) Cox of Lake City; Grandchildren: Alyssa Cox of Fayetteville, NC; Christopher Cox jr., Brielle, Brenna, and Evan Cox of Lake City; Siblings: Pamela (Robert) Hill of Jennings, Julie (Joe) Dill of Kalamazoo, Beverly (Mark) Stebner of Lake City, Valerie (Rick) McLeod of Linden, Edd (Candy) Gillow of Lake City, Jim (Leslie) Gillow of Lake City, Step-Sister Libby LaGoe of Holt, Step-Brother Tom (Susan) LaGoe of West Bloomfield, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Eleanor Gillow, Step-Father Francis LaGoe, Mother and Father-In-Law Ted and Edna Johnston, an Nephew Edward Francis Gillow, and a Niece Rachel (Gillow) Simpson of Kingston, TN.
Services will be held at St. Stephens Catholic Church, Friday, July 16, at 11:00 a.m., Father James Siler officiating., A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post #300 following services. In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Sons of the American Legion Post #300.
