Dennis Lee DePew
Dennis Lee DePew, 67, of Cadillac, MI, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.

He was born May 24, 1955, in Reed City, MI, the son of Dewayne and Doris (Blanchard) DePew, and graduated from Reed City High School in 1974. For many years Dennis worked at Erb Lumber as a delivery truck driver. He later worked for the Lake County Road Commission as a truck driver before retiring.

Dennis was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved spending time in the woods and on the water. He enjoyed camping and building birdhouses. Dennis was a member of the Oceana Antique Tractor Society, making three trips across the Mackinaw Bridge on his tractor.

On June 3, 1978, he married Gladys Thorson who survives. Dennis is also survived by their two sons, George (Stephanie) and Donald (Courtney) DePew; three grandchildren, Daphne, Jeffrey, and Corbin DePew; nephew Adam DePew; niece Amanda (Jay) Case; sister-in-law Pam DePew; three great nieces; and a great nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Larry DePew.

A Memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Third Avenue United Methodist Church in Big Raids, with Pastor Bill Davis officiating. The church will be open for visitation at 12 noon. Memorial contributions in Dennis's name may be made to the Third Avenue United Methodist Church. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.

