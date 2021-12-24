Dennis Lee Shaw of Cadillac passed away, Friday, December 3, 2021 at home. He was 72.
Dennis was born December 29, 1948 in VanWert, Ohio to Arthur Eugene and Evelyn Ruth (Alspaugh Cowgill) Shaw. The family moved to Hillsdale, Michigan when he was three years old.
He graduated from Hillsdale High School, with four years of letters playing football. During his senior year of high school he enlisted in the United States Navy and served honorably for four years. While enlisted Dennis was a VW-4 Hurricane Hunter and worked on C121 and WC121 Air planes. Following his time in the service he earned his associate's degree for heavy equipment from Ferris State University. Dennis started working for the City of Cadillac at the Street Department then transferred to the Waste Water Treatment Plant where he obtained his operator Class C and D certification from 1977 to 1995. Following retirement he opened his own janitorial cleaning service and yard maintenance business from 1997 to 2006.
Dennis enjoyed scuba diving and fishing and was the only one in his family that liked oysters. He also enjoyed most sporting events, building model rockets, remote control cars and woodworking. Denny also enjoyed going to car shows with his son, Tom, and planned on going on tours with him in their Model T car. He enjoyed spending time with family on trips to: Alaska, Yellowstone, Washington DC, Niagara Falls and Disney World. Dennis was a member of Temple Hill Baptist Church in Cadillac since 1984. He was involved with A.W.A.N.A (children's outreach program) and built the grand prix race track for them. He was actively involved in home Bible studies and learning about Jesus.
On May 24, 1975 at First Baptist Church in Tustin he married Susanne Marie Carlson and she survives him along with their children: Rebecca Ann Shaw of Manton and Thomas Allen Shaw of Cadillac; his father, Arthur Shaw of Hillsdale; sisters, Karen (Ronald) Woodard of Hillsdale and Linda (Gary) Doolittle of Kalamazoo.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Shaw on October 25, 2021.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022 at Temple Hill Baptist Church in Cadillac with Pastors Andy Brubaker and Bart Glupker officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. His final resting place will be Burdell Township Cemetery in Osceola County.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cadillac Temple Hill Baptist Church A.W.A.N.A. Club, Tustin Center Lake Bible Camp or to Temple Hill Baptist Church in honor of Dennis. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
