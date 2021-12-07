Dennis Lee Shaw of Cadillac passed away, Friday, December 3, 2021 at home. He was 72.
Dennis was born December 29, 1948 in VanWert, Ohio to Arthur Eugene and Evelyn Ruth (Alspaugh Cowgill) Shaw. The family moved to Hillsdale, Michigan when he was three years old.
He graduated from Hillsdale High School, with four years of letters, playing football. During his senior year of high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served honorably for four years. While enlisted, Dennis was a VW-4Hurricane Hunter and worked on C121 and WC121 Air planes. Following his time in the service, he earned his associate's degree from Ferris State University and worked as a heavy equipment operator for the City of Cadillac from 1977 to 1995 with Class C and D certification. Following retirement, he opened his own janitorial cleaning service and yard maintenance business from 1997 to 2006.
Dennis enjoyed scuba diving and fishing and was the only one in his family that liked oysters. He also enjoyed most sporting events, building model rockets, remote control cars and woodworking.
Denny also enjoyed going to car shows with his son, Tom, and planned on going on tours with him in their Model T car.
He enjoyed spending time with family on trips to: Alaska, Yellowstone, Washington DC, Niagara Falls and Disney World. Dennis was a member of Temple Hill Baptist Church in Cadillac since 1984. He was involved with A.W.A.N.A (children's outreach program) and built the grand prix racetrack for them. He was actively involved in home Bible studies and learning about Jesus.
On May 24, 1975 at First Baptist Church in Tustin he married Susanne Marie Carlson and she survives him along with their children: Rebecca Ann Shaw of Manton and Thomas Allen Shaw of Cadillac; his father, Arthur Shaw of Hillsdale; sisters, Karen (Ronald) Woodard of Hillsdale and Linda (Gary) Doolittle of Kalamazoo.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Shaw on October 25, 2021.
Memorial service details will be announced at a later date. His final resting place will be Burdell Township Cemetery in Osceola County.
