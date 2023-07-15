Dennis Marcusse
Lansing
Passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the age of 62. Born July 23, 1960 to Leonard and Barbara Jean (Altman) Marcusse in Cadillac, Michigan. Dennis was currently working for Bennu Industries as a steel manufacturing employee as he had for over 20 years. He enjoyed fishing and watching NASCAR. Dennis loved to travel to Lake City, Michigan where he could enjoy the outdoors and be with family. He liked to play cards, go to rock concerts and watch University of Michigan athletics. Preceding him in death were his parents.
Surviving are his daughters, Jessica (William) McLain, Jodi (Kasey) Streeter, Joni Marcusse; grandchildren, Kooper McLain, Kinsley McLain, Thorin Streeter, Kellen Streeter, Lily Ramirez, Lucas Ramirez; siblings, Debbie (Bob) Cascino, Diane (Jack) Hoekwater, Donna (Rob) Buckel, Darlene (Greg Smith) Marcusse, Dave (Shelly) Marcusse, Dawn (Steve) Emmons; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023 at Skinner Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel. Family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
