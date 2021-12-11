Dennis Michael Douglas, of Cadillac, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 77.
Dennis was born on July 20, 1944 to Wayne and Thelma (Ross) Douglas in Petoskey, Michigan. On February 27, 1965 he entered into marriage with the former Vickie McClelland in Cheboygan, Michigan. He spent his career working as a production manager for Procter and Gamble for nearly 35 years until his time of retirement. In his spare time, he could often be found outside fly fishing or watching his beloved Detroit Red Wings. Dennis cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Vickie Douglas of Cadillac; children, Carrie Douglas of Interlochen, David Douglas of Cheboygan, Ryan Douglas of South Bend, IN and Brendan Douglas of Fishers, IN; grandchildren, Raven (Dan) Charboneau, Abigail Douglas and Lyndsay Douglas; great-grandchild, Kian Charboneau; siblings, George Douglas, Dawn (John) Haning, Patti Mabe and Jeff Douglas; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Thelma Douglas; and a sister, Avis Douglas.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Feeding America or the charity of one's choice.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
