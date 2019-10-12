MANTON — Dennis Patrick Downey of Manton passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Ohana AFC Home in Manton. He was 72.
Dennis was born April 29, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan, to Hubert Patrick and Florence Mae (Krampe) Downey and they preceded him in death.
Dennis served in the United States Navy Sea Bees during Vietnam. He worked as a lift truck mechanic and was known as, “Mr. Fix It.‘ Dennis had attended Cadillac Revival Center. He enjoyed CB and Ham radio, family gatherings, camping and bonfires. Dennis enjoyed listening to country and gospel music.
He is survived by his children: Johnny Downey of San Diego, California, Michael (Jennifer) Downey of Cadillac, Tammie Matheney (David Langley) of Wilmington, North Carolina, Sherrie (Paul “Charlie‘) Ingraham Jr. of Manton and Amanda Downey (Chris Sylvester) of Lake City; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings: Patricia (Gerald) Urness, Donald (Irma) Downey, Daniel (Sue) Downey, and Kathy (John) Prange.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Edward and Robert Downey.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Reverend Will Markham officiating. Friends may meet the family Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
