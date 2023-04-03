Derek Foster Overla, 66, formerly of Mesick, MI, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at his home in Foley, AL, following a courageous battle with emphysema and COPD. He was born in Cadillac, MI on February 14, 1957, son of the late Dale and Artiss (Foster) Overla.
Derek attended schools in Cadillac, Mesick, Bonita Springs, FL and Byron, IL. He spent most of his life in Northwestern Michigan prior to moving to Alabama in 2008 where he worked for Seger's Aero Corp. until his retirement.
Derek was a tool and die maker and an exceptional machinist. He took tremendous pride in his work and appreciated all the details involved in the tool and die making process. He was very creative, articulate, and always strived to do things right the first time. From an early age, Derek was very interested in automobiles and motorcycles. He always had a project in the works. He also enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and morel mushroom hunter. Derek accepted Jesus into his life at an early age when he was diagnosed with a heart ailment and recovered nicely through modern medical procedures. He put a tremendous amount of trust in the Lord and frequently studied the Bible.
Derek is survived by his daughter, Heather (Josh) Stepke, Traverse City, MI; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters: Shelley (Joe) Dey of Semmes, AL, Jill (Richard) Abel of Cadillac, MI; and special friend, Freda McCulloch, Foley, AL.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Jeffrey W. Overla.
Derek will be laid to rest at the Antioch Township Cemetery. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the American Lung Association. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
