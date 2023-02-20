Dewey Alan Maxwell, of Cadillac, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at home in Tustin with his family by his side. He was 85.

Dewey was born October 30, 1937 to Arthur and Lucy (Ford) Maxwell in Clare, Michigan. On April 5, 1975 Dewey entered into marriage with his former wife Dorothy Nienhuis in Cadillac, Michigan where they shared 44 wonderful years together. In his spare time Dewey enjoyed going for car rides with his beloved wife Dorothy to see nature and wildlife. Dewey also liked fishing, going for walks, working on model cars, learning about trains, and the most wonderful thing was when he would play his records and listen to them with his family.

Dewey is preceded in death by his wonderful wife, Dorothy; his sister, Jane; his father, Arthur; and his mother, Lucy.

Dewey is survived by his brother, Mike Maxwell; niece, Sharla (Junior) Razinha; great-nephew, Mike (Sarah) Bigford; his loving caregiver, Robyn Niles; great-niece, Chelsea Butson; great-great-nephew, Dallas Bilyea; and his close family friend, Kathy Kimmel; along with other family members.

Dewey had a great life, he grew up on a farm, and later on would work on all sorts of farms all around Michigan, he always recalled driving tractors and being able to do all things around the farm. He also worked at St. Johns and made furniture where he met all sorts of friends, he carried the love of tractors and building things until the very end. He will be greatly missed by all.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11 AM at Northern Lights Church of God in Cadillac, with visitation held on hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. John Mellish.

Condolences and memories may be shared on at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"