Dewey Alan Maxwell, of Cadillac, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at home in Tustin with his family by his side. He was 85.
Dewey was born October 30, 1937 to Arthur and Lucy (Ford) Maxwell in Clare, Michigan. On April 5, 1975 Dewey entered into marriage with his former wife Dorothy Nienhuis in Cadillac, Michigan where they shared 44 wonderful years together. In his spare time Dewey enjoyed going for car rides with his beloved wife Dorothy to see nature and wildlife. Dewey also liked fishing, going for walks, working on model cars, learning about trains, and the most wonderful thing was when he would play his records and listen to them with his family.
Dewey is preceded in death by his wonderful wife, Dorothy; his sister, Jane; his father, Arthur; and his mother, Lucy.
Dewey is survived by his brother, Mike Maxwell; niece, Sharla (Junior) Razinha; great-nephew, Mike (Sarah) Bigford; his loving caregiver, Robyn Niles; great-niece, Chelsea Butson; great-great-nephew, Dallas Bilyea; and his close family friend, Kathy Kimmel; along with other family members.
Dewey had a great life, he grew up on a farm, and later on would work on all sorts of farms all around Michigan, he always recalled driving tractors and being able to do all things around the farm. He also worked at St. Johns and made furniture where he met all sorts of friends, he carried the love of tractors and building things until the very end. He will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11 AM at Northern Lights Church of God in Cadillac, with visitation held on hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. John Mellish.
Condolences and memories may be shared on at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
