Diana M. Duncan of Cadillac passed away, Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Detroit Receiving Hospital. She was 66.

Diana was born August 3, 1955 in Farwell, Michigan to Charles and Dorothy Louise (VanBlaircum) Rodgers and they preceded her in death.

Diana graduated from Cadillac High School. She then went on to attend Spring Arbor University where she earned her bachelor's degree and later her master's degree.

She enjoyed ceramic, photography and playing the clarinet. Diana also liked going for rides in the evening and listening to the crickets and frogs. She loved her cat, George, but especially loved her grandchildren.

On May 12, 1976 in Cadillac she married Ralph Jay Duncan and he survives her along with their children: Ashley Duncan and Ralph J. Duncan all of Cadillac; grandchildren: Sophia Louise Neeley and Collin Charles Edward Neeley; two brothers and three sisters.

A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Revival Center. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.