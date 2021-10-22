Diana M. Duncan of Cadillac passed away, Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Detroit Receiving Hospital. She was 66.
Diana was born August 3, 1955 in Farwell, Michigan to Charles and Dorothy Louise (VanBlaircum) Rodgers and they preceded her in death.
Diana graduated from Cadillac High School. She then went on to attend Spring Arbor University where she earned her bachelor's degree and later her master's degree.
She enjoyed ceramic, photography and playing the clarinet. Diana also liked going for rides in the evening and listening to the crickets and frogs. She loved her cat, George, but especially loved her grandchildren.
On May 12, 1976 in Cadillac she married Ralph Jay Duncan and he survives her along with their children: Ashley Duncan and Ralph J. Duncan all of Cadillac; grandchildren: Sophia Louise Neeley and Collin Charles Edward Neeley; two brothers and three sisters.
A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Revival Center. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
