MESICK — Diane Isabelle Stanton, of Mesick, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was 59.
Diane was born on September 7, 1959 in Dearborn, Michigan to Robert and Isabella (Muir) Longshore. On March 28, 1995 she entered into marriage with Jeffrey Stanton in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diane spent her career working over 30 years at Huntington Bank until her time of retirement. In her spare time, you could often find her scrap booking some of her favorite pictures and memories. Diane enjoyed making special trips out to the family cabin in Baldwin and spending time at the beach. She loved spending time with her friends and enjoyed going the AmVets to socialize. Diane surrounded herself by people and had a smile that would light up a room. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandson.
Diane is survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey Stanton; daughter, Bobbie Jo (James) Rafuse; son, Alexander Stanton; grandson, Austin Rafuse; mother-in-law, Rhoda Stanton; siblings, Kathy (Jim) Longshore-Vrieling, Margaret (Jim) Slaghuis, and Judy McIntire; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Lee Longshore; parents, Robert and Isabella; father-in-law, Donald Stanton; and brother-in-law, Bill McIntire.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at noon with visitation held one hour prior at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Stanton family, in care of her husband, Jeff Stanton, to be used towards the families wishes.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
