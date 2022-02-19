Diane Justine Palazzolo, known to most as "Diana", 37, of Cadillac fell victim to domestic violence and was fatally shot by the hands of her on again off again boyfriend of 5 years. She passed away on Valentine's Day, Monday morning, February 14, 2022.
Diana was born on January 22, 1985, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Jack Palazzolo and Laura Fleming. In 2003 Diana graduated from Cooley High School in Cadillac. Growing up she loved doing her hair, makeup, dancing, and listening to music. Diana has always had an eye for fashion with dreams of one day designing her own clothing. She will forever be known for her infectious laugh.
In addition to her parents, Diana is survived by her two sons, Domenic Pace and Nikoli Kanouse; her step-dad, Tom Arnold; younger siblings, Nicholas, Christina, Justina, and step-sister Crystal Martin; numerous cousins; several aunts, uncles, and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arthur and Carole Fleming; aunt, Carole Fleming; uncle, Rick Arndt; cousin, John Matthew Fleming; and a brother, David Bell.
A celebration of life will be held next Saturday, February 26th from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at her cousin's home, located at 211 S. Carmel Street, Cadillac, MI 49602 and following there will be a candlelight vigil held at 7:00 pm, taking place at her home, 3934 S. 29 Road. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Laura Arnold.
