MANTON — Diane Kay Siddall of Manton went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at home with family by her side. She was 70.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Hall-Holdship Funeral Home. A memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Manton United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeff Swainston to preside.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
