MANTON — Diane Kay Siddall, of Manton, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at home with family by her side. She was 70.
Diane was born on August 23, 1949 in Stockbridge, Michigan to Wayne and Ila Cosgray. She spent her life dedicated to Manton School and the United Methodist Church. During her 31 years as a paraprofessional of passionately working at the school she served many positions, including planning veteran ceremonies, student council, organizing homecoming, PTO, secretary, band boosters and more. Diane loved her church and volunteered much of her time as a helper, especially to the Shoe Ministry. She was actively involved in Manton Rotary and enjoyed donating her time in any way she could. Diane cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Diane is survived by her children, Melanie Bigelow of Manton and Andrew Siddall of Manton; grandchildren, Alli Bigelow, Taelyn Siddall, Parker Siddall, Jacob Bigelow,Gage Siddall and Josslyn Siddall; mother, Ila Cosgray; siblings, Joanne Richard, John Cosgray and Bob (Kay) Cosgray; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Cosgray.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Hall-Holdship Funeral Home. A memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Manton United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeff Swainston to preside.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Manton United Methodist Church- Shoe Ministry.
