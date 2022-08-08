Diane Lynn Ladd
Memoriams

On Friday, August 5, 2022, our beloved Diane L. Ladd, passed away quickly at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital from recent health complications. She was 79. Diane was born, August 23, 1943, in Lansing to Oliver and Irene (DuCap) Priest. She graduated from Farwell High School in 1961 and began working as a secretary at Evart Products (Ventra ) in Evart.

Diane was introduced to David Ladd, who will tell you, "It only took one date to be hooked for 56 years." They were married, on October 29, 1966, in Clare, at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church and soon purchased their home in Evart, where they raised two children. Diane had some health complications and became a stay-at-home mom until the kids graduated. She then took a job at Hinkley's Pharmacy helping where she was needed. Diane, David and the kids attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In their later years, they found comfort and a sustaining relationship with the Lord, at Crossroads Community Church.

Diane enjoyed working in the yard and tending to the flowers. She was a caring mom, loving wife and supportive grandma.

Diane is survived by: her husband, David of Evart; son, Mark of Mt. Pleasant; son-in-law, Dave Corell of Clare; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Derek) Holbeck and Michael Corell; brother, Roger Priest and his three children and their families; many extended family and friends.

Diane was welcomed home by: her daughter, Cheryl Corell; sister-in-law, Sandy Priest and her parents, Ollie and Irene.

Memorials can be made to the choice of the donor. A memorial service will be held at 1PM on Saturday, August 20th at Corey Funeral Home in Evart with Pastor Paul Weissenborn officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Evart. Online at www.coreyfuneralhome.com

