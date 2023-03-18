Diane Lynn Lodholtz of Chase, MI passed away surrounded by her family at Corewell Health in Reed City, MI on Thursday, March 16, 2023. She was 61 years old.
Diane was born in Reed City, MI on December 11, 1961, to Donald and Juanita Frederick. She attended Reed City Area Schools where she graduated in 1980. She joined Reed City Hospital in 1979 where she enjoyed a lifelong career as a financial counselor up until her recent passing. She was very close to her co-workers and made an impact on those she worked with throughout the years. More than anything, Diane was a loving and caring wife, mom, and grandma. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family (especially her grandchildren) actively doing projects, cheering at sporting events and doting on those whom she loved. She looked forward to summers and fall when she could spend time outside camping and looking for wildlife. Diane will always be remembered for her love of life, her happy demeanor, and contagious laugh.
She is survived by her husband Bob Lodholtz; sons Ronnie (Ashley) Lodholtz and Ryan (Beth) Lodholtz; grandchildren Lexi, Chase, Ryder, Easton, Lawson, Addy and Hollis; brother Scott Frederick; brothers and sisters-in-laws Howard (Cheryl) Lodholtz, Phil (Peggy) Lodholtz, Lyle Lodholtz, Walt (Bobbi Jo) Lodholtz, and Claude (Cathy) Lodholtz; and numerous extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Juanita (Beilfuss) Frederick; father and mother-in-law Robert and Barbara (Page) Lodholtz; her brother Carl Frederick; and sister-in-law Kaye Frederick.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Reed City. A private burial will follow at the Reed City Woodland Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 4-7 P.M. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City.
