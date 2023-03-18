Diane Lynn Lodholtz of Chase, MI passed away surrounded by her family at Corewell Health in Reed City, MI on Thursday, March 16, 2023. She was 61 years old.

Diane was born in Reed City, MI on December 11, 1961, to Donald and Juanita Frederick. She attended Reed City Area Schools where she graduated in 1980. She joined Reed City Hospital in 1979 where she enjoyed a lifelong career as a financial counselor up until her recent passing. She was very close to her co-workers and made an impact on those she worked with throughout the years. More than anything, Diane was a loving and caring wife, mom, and grandma. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family (especially her grandchildren) actively doing projects, cheering at sporting events and doting on those whom she loved. She looked forward to summers and fall when she could spend time outside camping and looking for wildlife. Diane will always be remembered for her love of life, her happy demeanor, and contagious laugh.

She is survived by her husband Bob Lodholtz; sons Ronnie (Ashley) Lodholtz and Ryan (Beth) Lodholtz; grandchildren Lexi, Chase, Ryder, Easton, Lawson, Addy and Hollis; brother Scott Frederick; brothers and sisters-in-laws Howard (Cheryl) Lodholtz, Phil (Peggy) Lodholtz, Lyle Lodholtz, Walt (Bobbi Jo) Lodholtz, and Claude (Cathy) Lodholtz; and numerous extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Juanita (Beilfuss) Frederick; father and mother-in-law Robert and Barbara (Page) Lodholtz; her brother Carl Frederick; and sister-in-law Kaye Frederick.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Reed City. A private burial will follow at the Reed City Woodland Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 4-7 P.M. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"