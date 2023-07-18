Diane Marie Dunbar of Cadillac passed away, Monday, July 17, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 71.
Diane was born November 13, 1951 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Robert Kenneth and Patricia Ann (Tyson) Skelding.
On October 19, 1973 in Cadillac she married John Phillip Dunbar and he preceded her in death on July 13, 2023.
Diane worked in the offices of Cadillac High School and Cadillac Junior School for over 25 years. She had an infectious laugh. Diane's greatest joys were her grandchildren and she was their biggest supporter at any sporting event they had. She loved to go shopping and listen to Emma and Sophie's music choices. Diane loved Cooper their German Shorthair. Diane was selfless and cared for others. She loved her family immensely and was a source of comfort when any of them needed her.
She is survived their children: Scott Dunbar (Robertha Morales) of Indiana, Shannan (Mitchell) Whitaker of Cadillac; Emma, Sophie, Owen Whitaker and Ian, Eliot Caitlyn, Camryn, Allyson Dunbar; father, Bob Skelding of Cadillac and her brother Larry (Cathy) Skelding of Battle Creek.
Diane was preceded in death by her husband John and her mother, Patricia Skelding on August 21, 2022.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, July 24, 2023 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Michal Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family Sunday from 5:00 to 7:00 Pm at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Burial will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Breast Cancer Association. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
