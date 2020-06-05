LAKE CITY — Diane Rose Musselman age 72 of Lake City, passed away at her home with her family at her side on June 3, 2020.
Diane was born on May 30, 1948 at Saginaw to Charles R. and Edna May (Krick) Cline. She married Stanley Eugene Musselman on July 23, 1966 at Bridgeport and he preceded her in death on Feb. 24, 2017.
She was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness on February 4, 1974. Diane liked spending time with her family and friends, her home and yard were her passionate hobbies. She loved playing cards with her friends. Over the years, Diane worked at Autumnwood of McBain, Candy Apple Restaurant, Whiteheads and retired after working at Pamida.
She is survived by her children, Steve (Vicki) Musselman, Mark (Kim) Musselman, Todd (Erica) Musselman, and Mindy (Dave) Wygmans all of the Lake City area. Diane has six grandchildren, Coty (Retti) Musselman, Steven (Samantha) Musselman, Emily (AJ) Swalding, Sara Musselman, Aaron Musselman and Brody Musselman; along with five great-grandchildren, Noah, Marcus, Isaiah, Lu, and Silas. The surviving siblings are, Marsha Mason of Lake City, Danny Cline of Bridgeport, Donnie (Pam) Cline of Spring Lake, and Sherry (Bob) West of Oklahoma; and in-laws are, Norma Musselman of Lake City, Elaine Hasse of Saginaw, Lois Priest of Harrison, Terry (Kathy) Musselman of Kentucky and Bill Lockwood of Tennessee. There are many nieces, nephews, and other relatives also surviving.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Helen (Gene) Bryce, Bill Hasse, Don Frank Priest, Judy Cline; and in-laws, Frances Musselman, Gerald Musselman, Larry (Geraldine) Musselman, Bobby Musselman, and Rosemary Lockwood.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain.
Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.