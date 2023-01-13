Diane Truax

Our dear mother Diane Hauler Truax of Cadillac left us January 10, 2023 at the age of 61.
To honor Diane's memory we are holding a celebration of life Saturday, January 14 at the American Legion Post 94 in Cadillac from noon to 2 p.m.
She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community.
She is preceded in death by her father Richard Stirling and mother Beverly A. Stirling.
She is survived by her son Douglas M. Hauler; her daughter Rebecca J. Reed (Denny); grandchildren: Jonathon, Aubrey, Robert, and Michael; her sister Sharon Wiers; and brother Richard Stirling.
Forever in our hearts.
