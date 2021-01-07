Dianna Lynn O'Malley, of Cadillac, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 67.
Dianna was born on December 2, 1953, in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Richard and Joan (Seelman) Morgan. She was a graduate of Rockford High School and then later attended Davenport University. Dianna spent her career working as a CNA for many years helping numerous patients. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and shopping. She loved to volunteer her sewing skills by making stockings and donating them to the Mesick Food Pantry. Dianna cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dianna is survived by her children, Eric (Angelique) Welch of Greenville, Kirk Welch of Rockford and Lisa (Joel) Schwartz of Mount Pleasant; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother, Joan Morgan; siblings, Sherrie Morgan, Nancy (Wayne) Graham, Charles Morgan and Tammie (Dan) Bergers; lots of nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and a sister, Barbara Kuchta.
A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church in Mesick.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Food Pantry.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.