Dianna Mae Deachin of Copemish passed away, Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023 at home. She was 71.
Dianna was born June 20, 1952 in Cadillac to Arnold Orson and Mary Ellen (Robinson) Mercer.
In her younger years Dianna loved to go fishing and attended Mesick High School. She was an avid gardener, reader and talented cook. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
On April 24, 1971 in Mesick she married Charles Bennett, Sr. and he survives her along with their children: Shanna (John) Smith and Charles Bennett, Jr. (Rochelle); grandchildren: Melynda Bennett, Arianna Smith and Kylie Smith; her mother, Mary Priest; sisters, Debra (Eddie) Riedell and Kay Bowers and sister-in-law, Louise Hackett.
Dianna was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Mercer; son, Philip J. Bennett; sister, Pat Knecht; brother, Robert Mercer and her step-father, Ben Priest.
Cremation had taken place and a family gathering will take place at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
