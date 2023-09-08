Dianna Mae Kline
Memoriams

We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dianna Mae Kline of Cadillac at the age of 69. She passed away surrounded by immediate family after a long battle with cancer. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, wife, and friend and is survived by those who will miss her dearly and remember her fondly.

Dianna was at her core, a carer. From her amazing gardens to her time spent working with young children, she cultivated nourishment and growth. She was a proud grandmother who adored her grandsons. As a lover of nature she tended to her gardens, hunted for mushrooms, and watched birds - especially her dear hummingbirds. She was an enthusiastic lover of music and quietly artistic. As a devoted pet mom she had a special connection with her last cat, Lumi.

A remembrance and celebration of her life will take place in the spring. If you would like to honor her memory more immediately, her family kindly asks that you donate directly to Hospice of Michigan - who gave them a path when they couldn't see one through tears - or to plant something special in your garden for her and admire it while enjoying a chocolate martini.

