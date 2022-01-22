Charles "Dick" Richard Hockey, longtime resident of the area, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. He was 80.
Dick was born on December 19, 1941, in Traverse City, MI to Charles and Millicent (Hudson) Hockey. He attended Bendle High School, and was a member of the graduating class in June of 1961. While on leave from the military in November of 1962, Dick met, Lucille Pike; the two entered into marriage on August 17, 1963, in Mesick, MI. She preceded him in death on October 31, 1995. He proudly served his country with the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, returning home Dick began working construction before starting a career with the Mesick Telephone Company. Dick served on the Springfield Township Fire Department, was an original member of the Mesick Rescue Squad, and was an EMT instructor.
Dick then relocated by going to work with a telecommunications firm out of Grand Rapids. The new position had him engineering emergency telephone systems throughout the State and eventually led to his job at the University of Michigan. Dick maintained the phone systems for UofM hospital and other area's of the campus. After retiring Dick spent a little time back in the Grand Rapids area before returning to northern Michigan five years ago. He was a lifelong Mason and member of the James E. Dillon Masonic Lodge #466 in Mesick. He will be deeply missed.
Dick is survived by his son, Charles O. (Lori) Hockey of Lake City; his sister, M. Jean Calhoun; grandchildren, Raylene (Nathan Drop)Kowalski, and Samantha Hockey; great-grandchildren, Brantley, Michael, and Clare; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lucy; one sister, Linda "Lee" Hockey; and an infant son, Gary.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in June, in his beloved Mesick community.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
