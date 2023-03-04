Dolores Arlene Fuller of Cadillac passed away, Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Nancy's House AFC in Manistee. She was 90.

Dolores was born April 5, 1932 in Cadillac to Floyd Elmer and Verill Margaret (Millen) Peterson and they preceded her in death. On February 17, 1951 she married Gordon E. Fuller, Jr. and he preceded her in death on September 5, 2018.

She was a social worker for the State of Michigan for many years before retiring. Dolores loved traveling around Michigan rock picking and visiting different casinos. She loved visiting with her family and having back yard campfires, cooking hotdogs and hamburgers.

Dolores is survived by her children: Michael (Linda) Fuller of Poland, Maine, Bonnie (Jeff) Livingston of Reed City, Douglas Fuller of Liberty, Texas, Thomas (Crystal)Fuller of Cadillac, Terry Fuller of Manistee, Barbara (Terry) Abel of Lowell; grandchildren: Michael K Fuller, Bobbi (Bryan) Pontz, Joshua Fuller, Shawn Fuller, Andrea (Ted) Nelson, Corey (Tiffani) Fuller, Andrew (Jessica) Fuller, Scott (Valerie) Fuller, Brian Abel, Morgan (Brian) Dull; great-grandchildren: Bella, Boon Pontz, Caden, Zoey Fuller, Peyton, Wyatt, Addy Nelson, Walter, Winnie Fuller, Sawyer, Cooper Fuller, Henry, Charlie Fuller, Hayleigh Abel-Baird, Weston, Carter Dull; sister, Kathleen (Harry) Richards; special friends, Bill Karolle, Joyce Kloss, Cathy Engel.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings: Phyllis (Wallace) Sours, Karen (Lee) Bushor, Robert (Nancy) Peterson, and Maurice (Ginny) Peterson

Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to Tight Lines for Troops. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

