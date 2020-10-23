Dolores Caroline Scharf
Memoriams

Dolores Caroline Scharf, age 92, of Falmouth passed at home on October 21, 2020. She was born August 17, 1928 in Wyandotte to Floyd and Mary (Zuk) Scharf. Dolores never married and received a four degree in nursing from Mount Carmel in Detroit. She had worked at the clinics at Ford Hospital, for a Pediatrician, Camp Dearborn and for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. She enjoyed camping, quilting, knitting, fishing with worms on the Clam River. She had served 2 years in the US Navy. The last 20 months she has been staying with the Melvin VanKlompenberg family.

She is survived by nephews, Floyd Scharf of Pataskala, Ohio and Matthew Polczynski of Whitmore Lake.

She was preceded in death by parents, sister, Rosemarie Polczynski, 2 brothers, James Scharf and Tim Scharf.

Cremation has taken place and burial will be in the Moddersville West Cemetery. Burkholder Family Funeral Home in in charge of the arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

