Dolores Elaine (Martz) Barrand was born to Ernest and Marie (Seward) Martz on September 5, 1932. She was born on the family farm in Colfax Township near Big Rapids and attended one of the last one-room schools (Ely School) for eight years. She graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1950 and went to work for the school. Then, she worked for the school Superintendent.
In 1955 Dolores married Raymond LeRoy Barrand. They moved to Cadillac, where they raised four children. She worked for JC Penney Co. and later at Cadillac State Bank, predecessor of NBD, from which she retired in 1996.
Dolores was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church until her health failed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years; her parents; her parents-in-law; brothers: Owen (Ardith) Martz, Glen (Hymie, Sylvia) Martz and James Martz; and sister, Marlene (William) Durst.
She is survived her sis-in-law Beverly Martz; by sons: John Barrand, Reverend James Barrand and Joseph Barrand; daughter, Linda Barrand; granddaughters, Jennifer Klinger and Allison Mundwiler; grandson, Tyler (Meagan) Barrand; grand-son-in-law Jordan Klinger; and great-grandkids: Joshua, Gabriel, Matthew and Charlie Ann Klinger.
Dolores epitomized all the characteristics that the Book of Proverbs (chap.31) describes as a Christian wife and mother:
She is clothed with strength and dignity;
she can laugh at the days to come.
26 She speaks with wisdom,
and faithful instruction is on her tongue.
27 She watches over the affairs of her household
and does not eat the bread of idleness.
28 Her children arise and call her blessed;
her husband also, and he praises her:
29 "Many women do noble things,
but you surpass them all."
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Rev. Mark Latham officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Graveside services will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery and presided over by Reverend James Barrand.
Memorial contributions may be given to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Cadillac or the charity of your choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.