KALAMAZOO — Don Sherburne age 93, died peacefully on July 5, 2020.
Don was born February 27, 1927 in Plainwell, the son of Norman H. Sherburne and Beatrice (Brown) Sherburne. Don was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas H. Sherburne and Phillip Sherburne. Surviving is his wife, Geraldine Sherburne; sisters, Mary Bess Willmore and Nancy Williams; brother, James (Dawn) Sherburne; sister-in-law, Nancy Sherburne; nieces and nephews, Pamela (Ed) Almaguer, Terri Lynn Myers, and Thomas R. Sherburne.
Cremation has taken place. Visit Don’s personal webpage at www.BetzlerLifeStory.com where you may read his Life Story, archive a favorite memory or photo, and sign his online guestbook. Memorial contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy, www.nature.org.
Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo (269) 375-2900.
