Don Sherburne

KALAMAZOO — Don Sherburne age 93, died peacefully on July 5, 2020.

Don was born February 27, 1927 in Plainwell, the son of Norman H. Sherburne and Beatrice (Brown) Sherburne. Don was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas H. Sherburne and Phillip Sherburne. Surviving is his wife, Geraldine Sherburne; sisters, Mary Bess Willmore and Nancy Williams; brother, James (Dawn) Sherburne; sister-in-law, Nancy Sherburne; nieces and nephews, Pamela (Ed) Almaguer, Terri Lynn Myers, and Thomas R. Sherburne.

Cremation has taken place. Visit Don’s personal webpage at www.BetzlerLifeStory.com where you may read his Life Story, archive a favorite memory or photo, and sign his online guestbook. Memorial contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy, www.nature.org.

Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo (269) 375-2900.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.