Dona Mae Nelson Lake City - Done Mae Nelson went home to Jesus on September 17, 2020 at age 82. Dona was born to Roger and Thelma West on January 21, 1938 in Kalamazoo, MI. Dona met her husband, Raymond Nelson, in 1967 in Cadillac. They married that same year on June 3, and went on to have three children, Raymond, Dona, and Ellen. In 1969, they purchased their home in Jennings, There, they raised their children, and Ray still resides. Throughout the years, Dona was an active member of the Church of Christ in Cadillac. She had a passion for spreading God's word, and was devoted to the mission of leading her friends and family to Christ. Dona was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Thelma, and her siblings, Duane, Mike, and Marilyn. She is survived by her husband, Raymond, her sisters, Ruth and Carol, her children, Raymond (Jody) Nelson of Cadillac, Dona (Stephen) Cater of Farwell, and Ellen Wayne of Newport, NC, her grandchildren, Christa, Nikki, John, and David, and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Cadillac Church of Christ with Minister Gary Leftwich officiating. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
|
Latest News
- While summer tourism season strong, Cadillac area saw about 20,000 fewer visitors this year
- Cadillac drops thriller to TC West
- Veterans honored with side by side burial ceremony
- Petoskey tops Cadillac in tennis; more preps
- Boon woman charged with 2 counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct
- Buckley business fined for failing to mask, among other violations
- More bottle, can return options to be available Oct. 5
- COVID cases appear to rise slightly in local counties
Most Popular
Articles
- 14-year-old Cadillac freshman bags 300-pound black bear in U.P.
- Cadillac man sentenced to prison for CSC conviction
- Owner: Dublin General Store to reopen this month
- Lake City man takes pleas on five cases
- Lake City puts on 42nd annual Festival of the Pines
- Dramatic temperature swings forecasted for this fall, winter
- Glenn Jay Stickney
- 4 candidates seeking 3 CAPS board seats
- All four counties see some movement on COVID-19 cases
- Salon was victim of tagging
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.