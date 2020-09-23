Dona Mae Nelson
Memoriams

Dona Mae Nelson Lake City - Done Mae Nelson went home to Jesus on September 17, 2020 at age 82. Dona was born to Roger and Thelma West on January 21, 1938 in Kalamazoo, MI. Dona met her husband, Raymond Nelson, in 1967 in Cadillac. They married that same year on June 3, and went on to have three children, Raymond, Dona, and Ellen. In 1969, they purchased their home in Jennings, There, they raised their children, and Ray still resides. Throughout the years, Dona was an active member of the Church of Christ in Cadillac. She had a passion for spreading God's word, and was devoted to the mission of leading her friends and family to Christ. Dona was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Thelma, and her siblings, Duane, Mike, and Marilyn. She is survived by her husband, Raymond, her sisters, Ruth and Carol, her children, Raymond (Jody) Nelson of Cadillac, Dona (Stephen) Cater of Farwell, and Ellen Wayne of Newport, NC, her grandchildren, Christa, Nikki, John, and David, and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Cadillac Church of Christ with Minister Gary Leftwich officiating. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

