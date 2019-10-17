CADILLAC — Dona Mae Reid, of Cadillac and formerly of the Bay City and Houghton Lake areas, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Samaritas Senior Living. She was 91.
A committal service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Memorial Mausoleum in Saginaw, Michigan.
The family would like to give a special thanks for excellent care from Munson Hospice Care of Cadillac, and Samaritas Senior Living Of Cadillac.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
