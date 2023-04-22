Donald Allen Wing, of Cadillac, passed away on April 19, 2023 at his home with family by his side. He was 80.
Don was born on November 22, 1942 to Donald and Marie (Lincoln) Wing in Cadillac, Michigan. On October 27, 1962 he entered into marriage with the former Judith Nixon at the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene. He spent his career working in quality control for General Motors for 37 years, until his time of retirement. Don was actively involved in the community and enjoyed being apart of the Winter Warriors Promotions and the Snowmobile Club. He was a faithful member of the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene. Don enjoyed spending time outdoors. He cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Judith Wing of Cadillac; two sons, Keith (Michelle) Wing of Harrietta, and Kevin (Michelle) Wing of Cadillac; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Art) Vandercook of Cadillac; brother, Terry (Terri) Wing of Grand Rapids; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Ashley Danielle Wing.
Memorial services will be conducted on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior at the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene, with a luncheon to follow also at the church. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Interment will take place at a later date at Cherry Grove Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene at www.cherrygrovenaz.org, or the Cadillac Winter Promtions (Groomers) at www.cadillacwinterpromotions.org.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
