Donald B. Larson, lifetime resident of Manton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at his home with family by his side. He was 92.
Don was born in Manton, Michigan on October 11, 1929, to parents, Albin and Gladys (Briggs) Larson. He graduated from Manton High School, where he was on the 1946 State Basketball Championship team. During Don's time in school he met Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Ellery and following a few years of dating, the two were joined in marriage on September 16, 1948. The couple spent 68 years together until her time of passing on July 11, 2016.
Don began his career working for Kysor for 21 years. In 1963 Don and Betty added to the Manton landscape as they built the building downtown which would house their endeavor "Larson's Flowers" over the next 56 years. He enjoyed carpentry work and also liked spending time outdoors and attending sports activities. He was a proud supporter of Manton and was active in many of the city's events, including serving on the Manton City Commission for 12 years, serving as Mayor for two terms, volunteering on the Manton Harvest Festival Committee for 68 years and working on the Labor Day parade. However, Don, held family closest to his heart and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, who created wonderful memories.
Don is survived by his five children, John (Peggy) Larson of Lake Leelanau, Katherine (Larry) Snyder of Fulton, KS, Lois (Dave) Perry of Manton, Donna (Greg) Cleveland of Cadillac, and Mary Norman (special friend, Dean Stoddard) of Manton; grandchildren, Jason (Tina) Perry, Stephanie (Jason) Helsel, Krystal Schmelig, Kylee (Scott) Machin, Gina (Steven) Harris, Breck (James) Miller, Kacy (Ryan) Quist, Kyle (Raquel) Norman, Mitchell (Destiny) Norman; 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Harold Larson of Cadillac; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Larson; sister, Beatrice Shone; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. with visitation held two hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. at Hall-Holdship Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Swainston to preside. Interment will take place at Liberty Township Cemetery. Following the committal service, a luncheon will take place at The Lutke Rental Hall, 9290 E 14 1/4 Road in Manton.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.