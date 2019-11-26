MARION — Donald Bruce Sible of Marion passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 82.
Bruce was born on August 21, 1937 in Midland, Michigan, to Donald B. and Esther L. Sible. He was a graduate of Marion High School in 1956, before entering the military and proudly serving in the Air Force until 1960. Bruce made his living working with Evart Products in various roles and positions, retiring after 37 years. He also spent many years helping out at the family Hardware in Marion before its closing in 1981. Bruce enjoyed spending time watching just about every kind of sport on television, and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the eagles and the Moose lodge in Evart. He will be remembered as one who was always willing to be there and help out any family member or friend that needed it.
Bruce is survived by his four sons, Donald B. Sible III of Harrison, Shawn (Kristy) Sible of Las Vegas, Nevada, Kyle Sible of Marion, and Ryan (Susan) Sible of Evart; eight grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Fred Sible in 1989; and his son, Chris Sible in 2011.
Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Eagles or the Moose Lodges.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.fosnaught-holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.