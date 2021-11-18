Donald Bryan Callsen of Cadillac passed away Monday, November 15, 2021. He was 44.

Donny was born March 21, 1977 to Donald and Alice Marie (Sibson) Callsen.

He was an over the road truck driver and was very mechanically inclined. Donny had the ability to solve any mechanical problem or fix anything that he was presented with. He loved working with his hands and was always there to help family and friends. He enjoyed music of all genres. Donny took great pride in providing for his family. He was a loving father and loved teaching his children life skills and lessons. Donny was so loved and will be very missed.

Donny is survived by his wife, Sarah; children: Bryan and Jolene Callsen; mother, Alice Callsen; siblings: Renee (Jeff) Richardson, Steve Callsen, Jodi (Gary) Cormier; niece and nephews: Brooke (Cody) Wrenn, Cody Cormier, Cory Cormier and Ryan Richardson; and a great-nephew, Lane Wrenn.

He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Callsen.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for his children.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.