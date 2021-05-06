Donald C. Moore was born on September 26, 1938 to Chauncey & Gladys (Burtis) Moore. Don passed away on Monday, May 4, 2021, at home, with his family at his side. Don started at an early age, building and racing his fast cars. All who dared to climb in were given a ride to remember. In 1959, he started M-66 Auto Inc. in Sears, MI, where he continued to work throughout the years, until his recent decline in health. Don was known to lend a helping hand to others. He would often take in those who were in need, those down and out, or struggling and attempt to show them "a good old fashioned work ethic" along the way. Don was known for being "rough around the edges but had a heart of gold." Don loved his German Shepherds throughout the years, loved spending time with his family and especially loved his wife of 58 years, Mary. Don is also survived by: three children, Mark (Anna) Moore of Sears, Michael (Angie) Moore of Sears and Dawn (Jeff) Kruithoff of Evart; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, siblings, Richard & David Moore and Betty Bailey; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Don was preceded in death by: his parents, his brother, Robert and daughter, Lynn Moore. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Compassus for their support and Tricia McGillis from Artesian Springs Medical for her healthcare advice and guidance throughout the years.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 8th at the Evart Community Building, Osceola Co. Fairgrounds. All Covid guidelines must be adhered to. The family will greet friends there from 11AM until the time of services at 2PM. Interment will follow at Sylvan Township Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the family to be used for a future charity of their choice. Leave a story, sign the guestbook or light a candle on Don's page, at coreyfuneralhome.com
