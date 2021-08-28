Donald Chandler

Donald Wayne Chandler, age 74, of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at his home.
Donald was born September 23, 1946, in Frankfort, MI to Henry and Edna (Egan) Chandler. Don attended school at the one room schoolhouse in Harlan, MI, graduated from Mesick Consolidated High School in 1964 and attended Northwestern Michigan College. He spent most of his career in the printing business. He was a leader in Cub Scouts for many years and was a deacon of the church he attended.
He enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing and kayaking, but mostly enjoyed being with family, especially the yearly family reunions where he always provided games and piñatas for the kids. He also loved to snuggle with his "fur baby" Lucy.
Don was known for his sense of humor and quick wit, his work ethic, his thoughtfulness and generosity to his family, and the ways he tried to keep the family together with loving and funny Christmas letters.
He will be greatly missed by those who survive, including: his loving wife of 49 years, Dorothy (Gildursky) Chandler; children: Shelly (Mark) Meinema, Bill Rackow, Allen (Renee) Chandler, and Michele (Bret) Hinz; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings: Ruth (John) Schaub, Irene (Jim) Oliver, Richard (Sherri) Chandler, Philip Chandler, Regina Couls, David (Jeff Holm) Chandler, Michael Chandler, John (Beth) Chandler and Kathleen Chandler; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Elaine Metro.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hamilton Fire Department, 3440 HWY M-40, Hamilton, MI 49419. Arrangements are by Yntema Funeral Home, www.yntemafh.com.
