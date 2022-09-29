Donald E. Anderson of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 66.
Don was born June 9, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan to Edgar Byron and Barbara Ann (Snider) Anderson and they preceded him in death.
He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1975. Don worked at Meijer in Cadillac since August of 2000. He enjoyed kayaking, canoeing, ancestry of his family and helping others out. He was a huge University of Michigan Fan. But more than anything faith and family were of the utmost importance to Don. He was a faithful servant of God and a member of LifeHouse Assembly of God Church.
On March 18, 2006 at First Baptist Church in Cadillac he married Patty Lynn Holst and she survives him along with his son, Jamie (Casey) Anderson of Cadillac; grandchildren, Conner and Tayler; siblings: Linda Anderson of Dearborn, Michigan and Susan (Mike) Hill of Holland, Michigan and a brother-in-law, Tom Begeman of Riverview, Michigan and many nieces and nephews
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Oscar and Clara Anderson and Robert and Hazel Snider and his sister, Nancy Begeman.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at LifeHouse Assembly of God Church in Cadillac with Pastor Tom Mattiuzzo officiating. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Visitation will be Monday, October 3, 2022 from 4-7 PM at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to LifeHouse Assembly of God Church or American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
