LAKE CITY — Donald E. Burkholder, age 92 of Lake City passed away October 24, 2019 and entered his heavenly home.
Don was born March 20, 1927 in Cadillac, Michigan to Floyd and Myrtle (Johnson) Burkholder.
He married Mary K. Schooley June 14, 1952 in Lake City.
Don was a veteran of the US Navy, serving during WWII. He was employed by the Operators Engineers as a heavy equipment operator and worked throughout Michigan and the United States.
Don was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge F&AM 408 in Lake City, where he served as Past Master. He also was a life member of the Lake City American Legion Post 300 and National Rifle Association.
Don was an avid hunter and fisherman and thoroughly loved the out of doors. He enjoyed people. His family and friends meant so much to him and he will be greatly missed bt his family and friends.
Don is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary and children: Steven Burkholder of Falmouth, Douglas Burkholder of Lake City, Teresa (Jim) Scholten of Rockford and Tina (Dave) Paulus of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Albert Burkholder.
Funeral services for Don will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with Pastor Brian Algie and Pastor Howard Hardy officiating.
Visitation will be on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with a Masonic Lodge service beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be on Monday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Lake City American Legion Post 300.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com
The family is being served by Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
