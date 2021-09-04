Don Oscar Edstrom of Sand Lake, passed away on September 14, 2019.
Don was the son of Oscar Edstrom and Marion (Rowe) Edstrom.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Marilyn (Edstrom) Ripley and Gloria Jean (Edstrom) Wilson and brother-in-law husband Hiron (Sonny) Ripley.
He is survived by brother-in-law Jack Wilson. Don had four nieces and one nephew.
Don was born and raised in Leroy, MI. He graduated from Pine River High School in 1968. Don was a Journeyman Electrician. Don loved wood working and hunting and fishing.
Grave side services will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Leroy, on Saturday, September 18 at 3 p.m.
