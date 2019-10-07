HARRIETTA — Donald Everett Good of Harrietta passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. He was 89.
Don was born Sept. 23, 1930 in Harrietta, Michigan to Everett and Ella May (West) Good.
Mr. Good served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked at Kysor/ Borg Warner for over 39 years before retiring and was a member of the UAW.
Don loved being outdoors; gardening, mushroom hunting, fishing and hunting. He also loved his dogs. He was a talented wood worker and especially enjoyed making furniture and cracking walnuts from the black walnut trees on their property. In the early spring he would collect sap from his maple trees and make maple syrup. Don will be most remembered for his heart of gold and willingness to help others.
On August 16, 1956 in Cadillac he married the former Agnes Habian and she survives him along with their children: Gary Good, Lin (David) Johnson all of Holland, Randall Good of Harrietta and Cheryl (Curtis) Chapman of Cadillac; grandchildren: Jennifer Brookhouse, Jolyn Unger (Jason Pasant), Ashley Keesler, Joshua (Megan) Pfent, Nicholas Pfent; great-grandchildren: Kaine, Macy, Carter, Eliza and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Fay Simmerson, Clarice Boyer, May Rodgers and two half brothers: Charlie and Harry Bliss.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services with Chaplain Bump Peters officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.