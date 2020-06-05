CADILLAC — Donald Everett Smith of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home. He was 69.
Don was born November 1, 1950 in Traverse City, Michigan. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam, honorably earning a Purple Heart. Don had lived in the Traverse City area for the majority of his life and recently moved to Cadillac.
Don loved tinkering with and repairing small electronics. He also loved math and would help his children with their math homework when they were younger so he could solve the problems too. Don was generous to a fault and loved a good debate. His sense of humor was witty and he loved to keep a joke going.
He is survived by his children: Katina Zenner, Samantha (Michael) Anderson, Justin (Melissa) Smith, Danielle (John) Karl and Scott (Rachael) Smith; many grandchildren and a niece, Tina Schnieder.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Frances Smith; and a granddaughter, Aleksandra Karl.
Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.