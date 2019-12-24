MARION — Donald F. Emmons of Marion Township, formerly of Lansing then Evart, passed away at his home Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was 91.
Donald was born November 3, 1928 in Lansing, Michigan, to Archie Glen and Delia Myrtle (Porter) Emmons, the youngest of four children. He had a brother named Archie Glen Emmons and two sisters, Lois May Emmons and Barbara Lou Emmons. He graduated from Lansing Eastern High School in 1947. Donald married Margie Ruth Lee on April 23, 1948, which was a Friday because he took a half day off of work. He grew from a boy to a man and father of five children, Mark, Penny, Renee, Glen, and Leonard, and had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Don was a welder for the Board of Water and Light in Lansing, from where he retired and moved from Lansing to Evart, where he had lived for more than 35 years. Recently his health got worse and he and Margie moved in with his son Leonard and his wife near Marion.
Don enjoyed hunting, shooting and reloading bullets. He loved to garden until he was physically unable to. He loved to read about the history of the Civil War. Don loved to draw and paint, and even wrote some poetry. He enjoyed entertaining with his church family, boating, swimming, and inner tubing the river most of all, several years of much enjoyment.
Mr. Emmons is survived by his wife of 71 years, Margie R. Emmons of Marion; four children, Mark (Katy) Emmons of Dimondale, Michigan, Penny Emmons of Lansing, Renee (Michael) Michaud of Marlette, Michigan, Leonard (Debbie) Emmons of Marion; many grand and great-grandchildren; and his sister, Barbara Lou Emmons of Haslett, Michigan.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Delia; his son Glen on Christmas Day 2013 at age 56; his brother, Archie Glen Emmons; and his sister, Lois May Emmons.
A funeral service honoring the life of Donald Foster Emmons will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 27, at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart with Pastor Mike Dunn officiating. Visitation will take place Friday at 11 a.m. until time of services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.