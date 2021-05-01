Donald G. Powell, of the Manton area, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. He was 89.
Donald was born on June 10, 1931 to Edgar and Lucille (Arnold) Powell in Bloomfield Township, Michigan. He was one of ten children to his parents. After graduating Manton Consolidated Schools Class of 1948, he went on to answer the call of duty serving in the United States Air Force. In September 1952, he entered into marriage with the former June Beerens in Cadillac. Donald spent most of his career working as a proud small business owner, fabricating metal products for many years until his time of retirement. In his spare time, he liked watching the Detroit Tigers on TV. Donald enjoyed spending time outdoors going morel mushroom hunting, if his trip was not successful, he managed to always make a pit stop in Mesick to buy morels to make sure he never came home empty handed. Donald enjoyed golfing and often played on several leagues. He anxiously introduced his grandson, Garrett, to the game of golf, which later led his grandson to a career working in the golfing industry. Donald and June spent many wonderful years together summering in their retirement at their cottage in Bear Lake, Michigan and snow birding off to Lakeland, Florida with several close friends. The couple loved to socialize and whether in Michigan or in Florida, their house was the place to come together and hangout. Donald loved to surround himself with his family and cherished spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a strong faith in God that he carried with him. His family will remember him for always having a smile on his face, a positive attitude, and love in his heart for everyone.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, June Powell of Bear Lake; children, Jill (Gary) Smith of Grand Haven and Robert Powell of Muskegon; grandchildren, Garrett (Morgan) Smith, Lauren (Jake) Moorehead, Allison (Matt) VanZytveld, Kaitlin Smith and Brentton (Arden) Smith; great-grandchildren, Brynlee, Emerson, Makenna, Kendall, Annalea, Oliver and one more great-grandson on the way; siblings, Ed (Betty) Powell, Wilma Bennett, Melvin (Ruth) Powell, Marilyn McCarthy and Jean Schuiling; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Lucille Powell; two sisters, Audrey Miller and Ruby Blair; two brothers, Kenneth Powell and Keith Powell; brothers-in-law, Marvin Bennett, Herbert Schuiling, Daryl McCarthy, Ronald Miller and Lester Blair; and a sister-in-law, Pat Powell.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center, through Spectrum Health.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.