REED CITY — Donald George Crockett of Reed City, Michigan, 97 years of age, passed away on August 20, 2019 at UP Health System - Marquette.
A son of Francis and Mary (Stobbe) Crockett, he was born on July 15, 1922 in Detroit, Michigan, where he graduated from Southeastern High School. Don served in the 313th Troop Carrier Group (Twelfth Air Force) of the US Army Air Corps in World War II. During that time he served in North
Africa, Italy, England and Germany. This included every major allied invasion including Sicily, Italy, Normandy and Holland. He was sent to Berlin several weeks after the war ended to service in the US Group Control Council.
He returned to Detroit after the war and married Ruth Barbara Buerge in 1947, the most special person in his life to whom he was married for more than 72 years. Don and Ruth moved to Mt. Clemens, Michigan, in 1950 where they raised their three sons Christopher, Curtis and Kevin. He studied at Wayne State University and Detroit College of Law.
Don worked in the insurance claims industry for 34 years with Wausau Insurance, eventually becoming Liability Claims Manager for Michigan and Ohio. He was very active in church and civic affairs including Elder in the Presbyterian Church, AMVETS and VFW, the Jaycees and Vice-
Chair of the Macomb County Republican Party.
Don's great joys in life were his family, reading, writing and traveling. He also produced some beautiful oil paintings. He and Ruth travelled extensively to nearly every state in the US. After retiring from Wausau Insurance in 1984, they retired to Sun City West, Arizona where they
lived for five years before returning to Michigan to inhabit the home in Reed City, Michigan, which Ruth's father grew up in. They lived in this home for almost 30 years. They continued to spend winters in Arizona with a few years in North Carolina for over 20 years.
Don will be remembered for his great wealth of knowledge, his optimism, his boundless wit and most importantly his enduring love for his wife Ruth and his three "boys" and grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents Mary and Francis Crockett, brothers Gordon Crockett, William Crockett and Eugene Crockett as well as grandson Christopher (Kit) Crockett.
He is survived by his wife Ruth Crockett of Marquette, Michigan; and his three sons: Christopher of Marquette, Michigan, (Karen), Curtis of Charlotte, North Carolina, (Anita) and Kevin of Palm Springs, California; and grandchildren: Alison Crockett of Marquette, Michigan, Amanda Crockett of Chicago, Illinois, Meaghan Crockett of Charlotte, North Carolina, Anneliese Crockett of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Whitney Crockett of San Francisco, California, and Ian Crockett of San Francisco, California.
Don was a member of Reed City United Methodist Church. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Reed City United Methodist Church on Thursday, August 29, beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. Rev. Kristen Coristine will officiate. Interment will be made in Woodland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Reed City VFW, 129 E. Osceola Avenue, Reed City, MI 49677 or the Activity Fund Jacobetti Home for Veterans, 425 Fisher Street, Marquette, MI 49855.
McDowell Funeral Home is serving the family.
