With hearts full of nostalgia and love, we celebrate the life and passing of our soldier, teacher, coach, hero, and father on May 3, 2023...an outstanding member and model of America's "Greatest Generation."
Donald H. Johnson was born November 21, 1926 to Henning and Ida Johnson in Greenville, MI. He attended schools in Muskegon and was an outstanding athlete at Muskegon Heights, where he was the last surviving member of the Class of 1944.
In life and at the table, Don always "cleaned his plate." As someone who survived the Great Depression and then military rations while serving in the Navy in World War II and in the Army during the Korean War, he never met a meal that he didn't like. As a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart recipient during his four tours in the 24th Army Infantry, he carried trauma from these experiences through his life but was stoic and revealed few lasting effects other than periodic dreams that placed him back in combat. Upon discharge Don attended Central Michigan University where he played basketball and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education.
In 1948, on leave from the army, he was picked up while hitch-hiking by Barbara and Beverly Huffman. In 1951 the latter became his wife and remained his partner, co-pilot, navigator, and critic through 67 years of marriage until her passing in 2018. Don and Bev laid down roots in Cadillac and were both educators at Cadillac High School. DJ endeared himself to colleagues and students, especially his basketball players, as a passionate teacher, coach, and Athletic Director. His Viking basketball teams packed the gymnasium with spectators that enjoyed the fast pace of play and the passion of the players mentored by an often too highly-spirited coach.
Don is survived by his daughter Karen, Japanese daughter Yuki, daughter-in-law Kelly, grandchildren: Brian, David, Nina and Greg, along with five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his wife Beverly, brother Duane, sister Florence, and sons Steven & Carl.
In his 96 years DJ survived two wars, the loss of his wife, siblings, friends, and both sons but maintained his good humor, hearty laugh and had the wisdom of someone who knew they were truly blessed simply to be alive. His exceptional life is now concluded; his legacy is one of joy and love that can be witnessed in countless people he impacted along his path. He laughed a lot, he loved many, and oh, how he lived!
The family would like to thank the staff at Green Acres of Cadillac, Hospice of Michigan, and Gunsmoke reruns for making Dad's final years happy ones! And a special "thank you" to Rex Smith for his weekly visits, and Pepa and Bob for taking DJ on weekly outings for memories, cookies, and ice cream!
Funeral services will be held 7:00 PM, Friday, May 12, 2023 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Brennan Woell officiating. Friends may meet the family from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will take place 10:00 AM Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Burdell Township Cemetery in Osceola County with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cadillac Viking Boosters. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
