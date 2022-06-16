Donald Harry Bowers, age 82, of McBain passed away on June 14, 2022 at Munson Medical Center Traverse City, Michigan. Don was born on July 8, 1939 in Manton to Charles and Phyllis (Teelander) Bowers. He married Mary Ann Bird on August 29, 1970 at the Lake City Methodist Church.
Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching, and hobby farming. He was a member and served as a deacon at the Lake City Christian Reformed Church. Don was a Vietnam Veteran, he also worked for Dunbar for 26 years and LC Redi Mix for 17 years as a heavy equipment operator.
Don is survived by his loving wife; Mary Ann Bowers of McBain, children; Jim Puffer of Wilson, Oklahoma, Alicia Bowers of Lake City, Don Jr. (Katrina) Bowers of McBain, April (Sasa) Sibinovski of McBain, Chuck (Krysti) Bowers of McBain, 22 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren, brother; Robert (Diane) Bowers of McBain, in-laws; Shirly Patterson of Rockford, Jim Bird of Durand, Sally Bird of Marion. Also, a grandson, Shawn Birgy and a nephew, John Teelander, who were raised like their own children.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Skylar Bowers, brothers, Richard Bowers and Millard (Shirley) Bowers, in-laws, Harold Bird Jr., Bill Bird, Don Bird, Garney Patterson and Barney Patterson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 18, at 11:00 A.M. at the Lake City Christian Reformed Church with Pastor's Mical Pugh and Wil Markham officiating. Burial will take place in the Sherman Township Cemetery with the Cadillac Area Honor Guard doing military honors. Visitation will be on Friday, from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund at the Lake City Christian Reformed Church. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
