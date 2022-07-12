Donald Jay VanderMeulen age 89 of McBain passed away on July 9, 2022 at Munson Healthcare-Cadillac Hospital. He was born on February 24, 1933 to Ruvert and Sylvia VanderMeulen. He married his wife Deana Workman on September 26, 1952 at the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church.
Donald farmed for many years then worked at Four Winns for 18 years before he retired at the age of 62. His hobbies were working in the garden, yard, and his wood shop where he enjoyed many hours of building things for his wife and grandchildren. He also enjoyed the wood burning art. He loved spending time with his family and you could always find him teaching his grandchild many of his talents or running them to sports and school events. He loved to travel to Florida, Mackinaw City and Roger City in the spring and fall with his wife Deana. In his later life when he could no longer work in his shop, he enjoyed coloring in adult coloring books to pass the time.
He is survived by his wife, Deana VanderMeulen, sons, Brian VanderMeulen and Larry (Natalia) VanderMeulen, grandchildren, Heather (Mike) Carey, Phillip VanderMeulen, Jeromy (Lisa) VanderMeulen, Lindsay VanderMeulen, Lynda (Jeff) Roby, Dawn (Tim) DenHartog, Michelle (T.J.) Hoover, Samantha (Larry) Hale and Jamie VanderMeulen. Surviving siblings and in-laws are, Roger (Phyl) VanderMeulen, Jean Tacoma, and Marianne (Lou) Kehr, Franklin J. (Gertrude) Workman and Winnie Poll. There are also many nieces, nephews, and was blessed with many great grandchildren.
Donald was preceded in death by his sons, Allen VanderMeulen and Danny VanderMeulen, great grandson, Avery Roby, parents, Ruvert and Sylvia VanderMeulen, grandparents, Fred and Bertha VanderMeulen, brothers, Kenneth VanderMeulen, Roger VanderMeulen and Ronald VanderMeulen, in-laws, Chuck Workman, Evart Workman, Gertrude and Harold Heuker, Florence and Andy Banks, Gordon Poll, and Lester Tacoma.
Funeral services will be held at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain on Friday, July15, at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Steve Boven officiating with burial in Mount View Cemetery in McBain. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday and one hour prior to the service. Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
