Donald K. Larkins

Donald Kenneth Larkins, longtime resident of Cadillac and formerly of Detroit area, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. He was 70.
Don was born on December 19, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan to Kenneth and Delores (Lindensmith) Larkins. On September 23, 1995, Don entered into marriage with the former Katie Trainor at the United Methodist Church in Cadillac, celebrating over 25 years together.
Don made his living downstate in human resources before eventually settling into the equalization department for Wexford County. Don was a self proclaimed handyman, and a good one at that; he had talent enough, with enough knowledge to fix just about anything. And his talents never went without use; from fixes around his home to sharing his abilities with others, Don was often the first to help others. For a good number of years you could find him enjoying his model train layouts or working to create a new piece for his set. He will be deeply missed by many.
Donald is survived by his wife, Katie Larkins of Cadillac; his sons, Brett (Heather) Larkins of Montana and Matt (Julie) Larkins of Cadillac; his daughter, Julie Schollenberger; step-sons, Jayson (Betsy) Doren and Mark (Beth) Doren; his two sisters, Cherie (Jeff) Gierman and Debbie Corby; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Doug Matthews.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wexford County Animal Shelter and the Munson Healthcare Foundation for their Covid-19 relief efforts.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
