CADILLAC — Donald L. Weirtz of Cadillac passed way Monday, October 7, 2019 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 64.
Don was born October 5, 1955 in Cadillac, Michigan to Hubert L. and Beverly A. (Behrns) Weirtz.
He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1973 and worked with best friend Art Wilson for many years. Don was gifted working with computers and owned and operated his own computer repair business, PC House Calls. He was the life of the party and in the 1980s earned himself the nickname, “Disco Don‘ among his friends. Don was an avid pool player all around Cadillac.
He is survived by wife, Jennifer Weirtz of Houghton; daughter, Sarah (Christian) Geiser of Ypsilanti; step-daughters: Marie (Corey) Niles of Great Falls, Montana and Vanessa (Bob) Michno of Beaufort, South Carolina; five step-grandchildren; his mother, Beverly Weirtz of Cadillac; a sister, Cheryal Hanley of Cadillac; a nephew, Joshua (Erin) Hanley of Cadillac and a great-nephew.
Don was preceded in death by his father, Hubert in 2005.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
