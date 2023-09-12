Donald Lee Gillmore Donald Lee Gillmore, Marion - age 82, of Marion, passed away September 10, 2023.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
""
Latest News
- Sunnyside, North Boulevard residents push back against idea of short-term rental expansion
- Works in progress: Cadillac, McBain each go 2-1 at quad
- College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level
- CAPS partners with MI university to remove barriers to admission
- Child Safety Expo connects families with first responders, community resources
- Cadillac area Korean War POWs to be honored
- Today in history: Commission seeks traffic flasher at M-115, 13th Street corner
- Tigers host the Reds to start 3-game series
Most Popular
Articles
- Rubber manufacturing company interested in opening facility in Cadillac
- Man who pleaded no contest to killing 21-year-old in Lake County sentenced to 13-30 years
- Six sisters share their secrets to long and happy marriage
- Manton man sentenced for CSC against children
- Public record — Missaukee County 285h Circuit Court
- Manton man sentenced for CSC against children
- World championship of fish decoy carving coming to Cadillac this month
- Family Birth Center at Munson Cadillac hospital awarded for excellence in care
- Cadillac woman shares experience navigating New York with sister after Sept. 11 attacks
- Mesick woman arrested, charged after alleged assault with gun
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.