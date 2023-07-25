Donald Lee Quist age 63 went home to be with his Lord on July 23, 2023 at Munson Healthcare- Cadillac Hospital. He was born on February 9, 1960 in Cadillac to Jacob and Agnes (Lutke) Quist. He married Gloria Heuker on August 14, 1981 at the Highland Christian Reformed Church, he married Wendy Jo Hanifan on March 27, 1998 at the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church and she preceded him in death on May 25, 2018. On August 24, 2019 he married Michelle Bowen at the Quist family home in Vogel Center.
Don had been a dairy farmer all his working years and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church.
He is survived by his wife; Michelle Louise Quist of McBain, four children; Betsy (Ryan) Martin of Mt. Pleasant, Travis (Sara) Quist of McBain, Sarah (Paul) Robinson of Barryton, and Kenda (Daren) Gernaat of Marion, stepchildren; Jennifer (Andrew) Rossell of Gobles, Melissa Henry of Northville and Jessica Bowen of Barryton. The surviving grandchildren and great grandchildren are; Daren and Kenda (Austin, Kaylie, Leslie, and Lane), Travis and Sara (Ethan, Levi, Olivia, and Connor), Betsy and Ryan (Calvin, Jacob, Emilee, and Nicholas), Sarah and Paul (Marissa, Lyla and Holly), Jessica (Destiny and Carter), Jennifer and Andrew (Lydia and Alexa) and a great grandson; Ryan. His siblings are; Karen (Kerwin) Brinks of Sparta, Marv (Sherrie) Quist of McBain and John (Cheryl) Quist of McBain.
He was preceded in death by his father; Jacob Quist, Stepson; Paul Henry and grandson; Colton Martin.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday July 27, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Adam Barton officiating. Burial will take place in the Vogel Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfunerals.com
